Spandau Ballet man Martin Kemp is on the decks in Lincolnshire

Martin Kemp brings his Back to the 80s DJ set to The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next month.

An actor and TV personality, Martin shot to fame in the 80s with Spandau Ballet and will be spinning the biggest and best hits of that decade.

This event is a standing DJ set, limited bar tables and stools will be available around the auditorium with plenty of dancefloor space.

He is at the the Baths Hall on Friday, November 22.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8440444 or online here.

