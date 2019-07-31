Soul legends The Drifters to play Lincoln on new UK tour

The Drifters are coming to Lincoln next month with their brand new live show.

Following the phenomenal success of their 65 th anniversary tour in 2018, they’ve added further live shows for 2019 including one night only at the New Theatre Royal on September 14.

The legendary group have previously been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, listed among the greatest artists of all time by Rolling Stone magazine and have produced an incredible list of hits including; Saturday Night at the Movies, Come on Over to My Place, Stand By Me, Under the Boardwalk and more.

Following their 65th Anniversary year, The Drifters are back on the road with a line up hand-picked by Tina Treadwell - President of the Treadwell Entertainment Group and owner of The

Drifters name.

Tina’s father started the group with Clyde McPhatter and brought in several greats thereafter such as Johnny Moore and Ben E King.

Her mother Faye was later responsible for bringing the group to the UK and overseeing hits such as More Than a Number and Kissin’ in the Back Row.

After the passing of her parents, it was down to Tina to continue the legacy of The Drifters name.

Tina, who previously worked for Disney as an executive producer and casting director, believes this current line-up is one of the best to date and is looking forward to the upcoming tour.

She said: “I am very excited that following our 65th anniversary year we have a new show for the fans who we invite to join us in celebrating this incredible and everlasting story of The Drifters.”

Tickets for the show are £27 and £25 and available now on 01522 519999 or online.