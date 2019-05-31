Soul favourites The Christians are coming to Lincoln

Chart regulars across the 1980s and 90s, The Christians will play Lincoln this month as part of their UK tour.

Formed in 1985, The Christians released 10 top 40 UK singles including Forgotten Town, Ideal World, Born Again, Words and a cover of the The Isley Brothers’ Harvest for the World where proceeds went to charity.

Their debut album The Christians reached number two spot in the UK in 1987, whilst the follow-up album Colour topped the UK album charts in 1990.

In 2018, the band celebrated 30 years of touring and are currently embarking on a tour across the UK, which comes to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on June 27.

The show will see them perform their well-known back catalogue along with one or two favourites selected from their newer albums.

Tickets for the gig are available on 01522 519999 or online.