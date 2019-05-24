Sooty is serving up magic family fun in Lincolnshire

The nation’s favourite yellow magic bear, Sooty is in Lincolnshire next week with Sooty’s Magic Show.

The show comes to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Friday, May 31 and the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe on Saturday June 1.

Join Sooty, Sweep, Soo and Richard Cadell as they amaze you with impossible tricks.

Be astounded at Sooty’s flying car, Soo’s singing unicorn and Sweep’s levitating sausage.

The show also feature special guests, circus star Michael Jordan and the ultraviolet specialists Fantasie de la Nuit, .

There’s even a chance to meet Richard and Sooty after the show at both venues.

Performances at both venues are at 11am and 2.30pm.

Tickets for Lincoln are on 01522 519999 or online.

Tickets for Scunthorpe are on 0844 8542776 or online.