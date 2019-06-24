Small Island live from London at Trinity Arts

National Theatre Live returns to Gainsborough this week with Andrea Levy’s Orange Prize-winning novel Small Island.

The play follows three intricately connected stories. Hortense yearns for a new life away from rural Jamaica, Gilbert dreams of becoming a lawyer, and Queenie longs to escape from her Lincolnshire roots

Hope and humanity meet stubborn reality as the play traces the tangled history of Jamaica and the UK.

Showing live from London, the screening is on Thursday, June 27 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15, £13 and £12.50 on 01427 676655 or online.

