Ska legends The Selecter live in Lincoln this weekend

The Selecter are live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln this weekend on their 40th anniversary tour

The band will be playing an extended set with hits like Three Minute Hero, Missing Words, Too Much Pressure and On My Radio, together with some added live favourites and surprises.

The Selecter is led by their iconic frontwoman Pauline Black and co-fronted by original member Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson.

They will also be joined for a few songs by vocalist Rhoda Dakar who will also play a DJ set to open the night.

They are in Lincoln on Sunday, November 17 at 7pm and tickets are £25 on 0871 2200260 or online here.

