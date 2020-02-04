Sixties music legends are back for anniversary tour

The Sensational 60s Experience returns to Lincolnshire this month on its 10th anniversary tour

Starring Mike Pender, original voice of The Searchers, The Trems, featuring members of The Tremeloes, The Fortunes, The Swinging Blue Jeans and The Dakotas, the tour is back with brand new production for 2020.

Featuring three hours of classic 60s hits from the legends who first performed them, this a night of nostalgia and great music.

The show is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on February 29.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8542776 or online here.

