Sister Act now just a month away in Gainsborough

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society is back on stage at Trinity Arts Centre in July with the hit comedy Sister Act.

Sister Act is a musical comedy based on the 1992 Whoopi Goldberg film suitable for all ages, filled with laugh out loud moments and also moments that will make you shed a tear.

With music written by Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Tangled) it’s sure to rock the pews with song as as well as laughter.

Deloris van Cartier is a wannabe nightclub singer who accidentally witnesses a murder by her gangster boyfriend Curtis.

Knowing Deloris' evidence will be enough to finally put Curtis in jail, the police need to keep her safe before Curtis and his henchmen can silence her forever, and what better place to hide her than a local convent?

Cue a whirlwind of culture clashes as the nuns and Deloris initially find themselves at odds before music and song help them find common ground and help everyone discover much more about themselves than they first imagined.

With songs such as Raise Your Voice, Lady In the Long Black Dress, The Life I Never Led and Spread the Love Around, this show is one good feelgood event.

The show is on from July 2-6 starting at 7.30pm each night.

Tickets are available now on 01427 676655 or online.