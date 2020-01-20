Simon Evans bringing the devil's work to Lincolnshire

Sharp-witted comedy veteran Simon Evans is back on tour again from February with his new show The Work of the Devil.

And he will be in Lincolnshire for dates at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe on March 14 and the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on May 1.

Simon's last tour, Genius 2.0, provided an hilarious analysis of the departure of any visible sign of intelligence from modern life.

But his new show raises the stakes, with his usual excoriating views of a world on fire – given a perspective shift due to personal revelations that have turned his world upside down and prompted him to re-examine his entire 23-year career in comedy to date.

Simon is a regular at the Edinburgh Festival and the corporate circuit in particular, qualities that allow him to provide much-needed latitude and offer a diversity of views on TV and radio programmes – from BBC One’s Question Time to Radio 4’s The News Quiz.

He has also written and presented five series of the ground breaking Radio 4 economics/comedy hybrid Simon Evans Goes to Market.

Tickets for his Scunthorpe date are available on 0844 8542776 or here.

Tickets for his Lincoln date are on 01522 519999 or here.

