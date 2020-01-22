Shirt Tails are stomping into Gainsborough for a vintage night

Swing and jazz stars The Shirt Tail Stompers are bringing their acclaimed llive show to Trinity Arts Centre this week.

One of the world's leading swing bands and London’s top vintage band, the Shirt Tail Stompers are firmly established at home and internationally playing Harlem swing and the hot jazz of the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s.

Featuring music from composers such as Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Benny Goodman, their goal is to make this early form of pop music popular again.

Their highlights include appearing on the BBC Culture Show, playing the Royal Albert Hall late night Jazz, the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival and the National Theatre River stage.

They are live in Gainsborough on Friday, January 24 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £16 and £15 on 01427 676655 or here.

