Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream is coming to Lincoln

One of Shakespeare's most popular plays, A Midsummer Night's Dream is being presented by Quantum Theatre at New Theatre Royal Lincoln this month.

Directed by Michael Whitmore, Quantum’s take on this classic comedy promises a laugh out loud romp through the woods outside Athens as four lovers lose their way, are drugged and finally find true love on a midsummer night – all with a little help from the Fairy King of course, to ease things along.

Michael Whitmore said: "It’s a perfectly constructed play.

"The telling of the story is masterful and the action bowls along at a breath-taking rate.

"There’s not a second when nothing is happening and the comedy is so universal and true it still resonates as if it were written yesterday.

"I know we all say it, but Shakespeare truly is a genius."

The production is in Lincoln on Friday, June 14 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £26 on 01522 519999 or online.