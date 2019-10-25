Sex Pistols legend John Lydon bringing new spoken-word tour to Lincoln

Punk legend and icon John Lydon is live at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next year on his tour, I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right.

An icon, a revolutionary and an immortal, as the frontman and lyricist of the Sex Pistols, Johnny Rotten changed the face of music and sparked a cultural revolution.

He caused an earthquake which transformed music for good.

During his remarkable years in Public Image Ltd he consistently pushed back the boundaries and still continues to challenge and thrive.

As an author, John Lydon has written two best-selling volumes of memoir, Rotten: No Irish, No Blacks, No Dogs and Anger Is An Energy: My Life Uncensored.

On this new tour, which will coincide with the publiction of his new book, also called I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right, John will talk about how he sees life, along with his unique and extraordinary career.

He will reflect on his time with the Sex Pistols, Public Image Limited (PiL), his art and his life’s story during informal evenings of conversation and audience questions.

The tour comes to Lincoln on October 6, 2020 and tickets are on sale from Friday, November 1 on 01522 519999 or online here.

A limited number of pre-release tickets for fans are available from Monday, October 28 and VIP meet & greet packages will also be available.

Signed limited edition copies of I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right will be available at venues - only 5,000 numbered copies will be printed.

