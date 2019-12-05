Seth Lakeman to play Gainsborough date for Mayflower anniversary

Folk legend Seth Lakeman will play live in Gainsborough next year.

Next year marks 400 years since the Mayflower sailed from Britain and the multi-award winning singer is marking the anniversary by releasing his new album A Pilgrim’s Tale next February.

To promote the album, Seth will visit locations significant to the Mayflower tale, including Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on February 8.

The record is narrated by the actor Paul McGann and features a host of guest performers including Cara Dillon, Benji Kirkpatrick, Ben Nicholls and Seth’s father Geoff Lakeman.

Seth said: “I didn’t have far to go for inspiration.

“The Mayflower Steps, on Plymouth’s cobbled Barbican streets, are 20 minutes away from me.

“I fished from this quay as a boy, sang songs on tall ships tied up here and played music in just about every old sailors’ pub in this Elizabethan quarter.”

Tickets for his Gainsborough show are available now here.