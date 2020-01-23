Seth Lakeman is celebrating the Mayflower Gainsborough

Seth Lakeman plays Trinity Arts Centre next month as part of his hew tour marking the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower sailings.

The tour is in support of his new album, A Pilgrim's Tale and sees him playing in towns that played a significant part in the Mayflower story, such as Gainsborough when several of the pilgrims came from.

The multi award-winning singer was raised and still lives on Dartmoor, within sight of the sea at Plymouth, from where the Puritans sailed on the Mayflower in 1620

He’ll be playing songs from the new album live with his band.

He is in Gainsborough on February 8 and tickets are selling out fast.

Those that remain are from £25 on 01427 676655 or here.