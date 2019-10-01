See Carole King musical at the Baths Hall for a bargain price

Carole - The Music of Carole King comes to the Baths Hall this month.

And the venue is currently running a special offer with tickets available at a 50 per cent discount for the show.

Carole is the story of the career of one of the most successful and admired songwriters in the history of popular music.

With a cast of the UK’s finest musicians, singers and dancers, it tells the story of the music of Carole King.

It featues not only songs from the Carole King songbook but also songs that were written and recorded by some of the greatest artists and songwriting partnerships and iconic artists such as Aretha Franklin, The Drifters, The Shirelles, The Monkees, The Beatles, The Everly Brothers, Dusty Springfield, Little Eva, Herman’s Hermits and James Taylor.

It is at the Baths Hall on Sunday, October 20 and tickets are available on 0844 8542776 or online here.

For a limited time, tickets at 50 per cent off are available here.