Seann Walsh is off home after Lincoln gig

Comedian and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Seann Walsh is bringing his new show, After This One I’m Going Home, to Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

A former Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee, Seann’s TV appearances include the likes of Virtually Famous (Channel 4), Play To The Whistle (ITV), Live At The Apollo (BBC1), The Jonathan Ross Show (ITV), Tonight at The London Palladium (ITV), Celebrity Juice (ITV2), 8 Out Of 10 Cats (Channel 4) and Russell Howard’s Stand-up Central (Comedy Central).

READ THIS: Milton Jones announces Lincolnshire dates on new tour.

He is in Lincoln on Tuesday, May 28 at 8pm.

Tickets are £22, £16 and £12 on 01522 873894 or online.