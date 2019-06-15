Sax star Snake Davis in town for anniversary gig

Internationally renowned saxophonist Snake Davis and his band will be appearing at All Saints Church in Gainsborough this week as part of the church’s 275th anniversary celebrations.

The programme will include a mix of soul, world funk and jazz classics, always melodic, always soulful, with original material, plus Snake’s take on the all-time greats by Otis Reading, Junior Walker and Michael Jackson.

Tickets are £15 and £12 (under-14s free when accompanied by a paying adult) and available from the church cafe, on 01427 611036, Horsleys of Gainsborough or online.

SEE ALSO: Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has Lincolnshire date with new live show.