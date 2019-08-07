Sam and Mark bringing new live tour Lincoln

Children's TV favourites Sam and Mark are live at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend.

Join the BAFTA Award-winning duo for an hour of entertainment jam packed with sketches, jokes and games in a show full of fun and laughs for all the family.

Sam and Mark have become cornerstones of children’s TV and are best known for shows like CBBC’s Big Friday Wind-Up and Copycats.

They are at the Drill Hall on Saturday, August 10 at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £12.50 on 01522 873894 or online.