Sam and Mark bringing new live tour Lincoln

Sam and Mark are live in Lincoln this weekend
Sam and Mark are live in Lincoln this weekend

Children's TV favourites Sam and Mark are live at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend.

Join the BAFTA Award-winning duo for an hour of entertainment jam packed with sketches, jokes and games in a show full of fun and laughs for all the family.

Sam and Mark have become cornerstones of children’s TV and are best known for shows like CBBC’s Big Friday Wind-Up and Copycats.

READ THIS: Melinda Messenger heads panto cast for Robin Hood in Lincoln.

They are at the Drill Hall on Saturday, August 10 at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £12.50 on 01522 873894 or online.