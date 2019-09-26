Russian State Ballet is bringing Swan Lake to Lincoln

Following last year's production of The Nutcracker, the Russian State Ballet is proud to present a spectacular new production of Swan Lake in Lincoln next month.

Tchaikovsky's timeless piece tells of a princess who is turned into a swan by an evil curse.

Prince Siegfried chances upon a flock of swans while out hunting.

When one of the swans turns into a beautiful woman he is instantly captivated – but will his love prove strong enough to break the evil spell that she is under?

Highlights of the ballet include the charming Dance of the Little Swans performed on the shores of a moonlit lake.

SEE ALSO: Moscow City Ballet is dancing back to Lincolnshire.

This contrasts with sweeping ballroom waltzes set in the opulent splendour of the Royal Palace.

Swan Lake is full of mystery and romance and has captured the imagination of generations over the years and continues to attract worldwide audiences, young and old.

It is at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Thursday, October 3 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £29 and £27 (children £21) on 01522 519999 or online here.