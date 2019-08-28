Roy Orbison and Traveling Wilburys tribute coming to Lincoln

Paying tribute to some of music's most legendary names, The Roy Orbison & The Traveling Wilburys Experience comes to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next month.

The Traveling Wilburys never actually went on tour together as a band, but 31 years since their original album release, audiences can now experience what a Traveling Wilbruys gig could have been like.

The show will also feature a special tribute to Roy Orbison, The Big O, who passed away the same year that the album was released.

With expert narrative and big screen projections this tribute production, currently embarking on a nationwide tour, has wowed crowds with musical resemblances of Roy Orbison, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, and Bob Dylan.

In this up-tempo, feel good show, audiences will be able to hear hits from both The Traveling Wilburys and each individual artist, including Handle with Care, End of the Line, Monkey Man, Blowing in the Wind, Here Comes the Sun, and Mr. Blue Sky.

The show is in Lincoln on Friday, September 13 and tickets are £23.50 and £21.50 on 01522 519999 or online.