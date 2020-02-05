Roy Chubby Brown live in Gainsborough this week

One of Britain's most popular live comedians, Roy Chubby Brown is back at Trinity Arts Centre with more of his unique humour this week.

As naughty as ever, Chubby's choice of language and his politically incorrect jokes are all delivered with a cheeky grin and perfect comedy timing.

His trademark flying helmet and goggles, coupled with his coat of many patches, make him instantly recognisable as the man who has been a fixture in showbusiness for 50 years.

Chubby Brown is a master of his craft and guarantees a regular supply of new jokes every time you see him.

He is at Trinity Arts Centre on Friday, February 7 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £22.50 on 01427 676655 or here.

Please note: This show is for over-18s only. As ever with Chubby's shows, if easily offended, please stay away.

