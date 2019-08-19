Roy Chubby Brown is heading back to Lincoln for more live laughs

Comedy legend Roy Chubby Brown returns to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next month with more of his trademark near-the-knuckle comedy.

Politically incorrect jokes delivered with a cheeky grin and perfect timing, Chubby Brown, in his flying helmet and goggles coupled with his coat of many patches, promises audiences more new jokes in his latest show.

Chubby had a tough start in life and worked hard to become one of the most successful comedians in the world.

In his youth he was constantly in trouble, so he joined the merchant navy to get away from the bad influences in his life.

During his free time he learned to play ukulele, piano, and drums.

He recalled: “I also tried the trumpet but it gave me toothache."

After joining a local band and catching the entertainment bug, his natural comedy talent shone through and he eventually decided to turn to comedy and worked the UK club circuit.

He once met Bernard Manning, who told him, 'you’re a great blue comic son, keep it up.'

Another time, he met Les Dawson, who advised him 'if you stop this effin’ and jeffin’ you’ll get your own TV show.'

Chubby’s TV career didn’t take off but his highly successful 27 live videos and his 1997 feature film, U.F.O., along with his touring theatre shows put him at the top of his game.

He is also well recognised for his music, including his cover version of Living Next Door to Alice, recorded with Smokie, which peaked at number three in the UK charts.

But his biggest fight was still to come.

Australian audiences loved him and his annual tours over there were selling out.

But his fourth Australian tour was delayed due to visa admin problems, so he took the opportunity to visit his doctor with a niggling throat problem.

He was diagnosed with throat cancer and had to undergo a major operation followed by gruelling treatment.

Thanks to medical staff Chubby came through it and he has since donated thousands of pounds to cancer charities particularly Zoe’s Place, a baby hospice based in Middlesbrough.

Now he is fighting fit and raring to go again with another barrage of blue jokes, naughty stories and live humour that has made him so popular.

He is in Lincoln on Wednesday, September 18 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £25 on 01522 519999 or click here.

Please note: This show is for over-18s only. If easily offended, please stay away.