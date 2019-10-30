Rod Stewart tribute show live in Gainsborough

The Rod Stewart Songbook comes to Gainsborough this week with a night of the superstar singer's biggest hits.

The show stars Pete McCall is whose vocal ability and attention to detail shine through in every way, from the opening number through to the last Rod Stewart song of the set.

Pete naturally sounds like Rod and no detail has been overlooked - even the white mic stand comes from the people who supply to Rod.

The show is on Friday, November 1 at 7.30pm and tickets are £18 and £16 on 01427 676655 or online here.

