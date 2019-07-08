Rod Stewart tribute live at the Baths Hall this week

Rod Stewart tribute show Some Guys Have All The Luck returns to Lincolnshire this week.

Starring Paul Metcalfe as Rod Stewart, and featuring a fantastic live band with impeccable credits, the show follows Rod’s incredible journey from street busker to international superstar.

Paul delivers both an authentic and charismatic performance as Rod Stewart, from the distinctive vocals to the swaggering showmanship and sheer fun that has made Rod one of the most loved performers of all time.

The first half of the show features hits from Rod’s earlier career such as Handbags & Gladrags and You Wear It Well, along with some Faces’ favourites like Stay With Me and Twisting The Night Away.

The songs are all interwoven with anecdotes, and takes you on a musical journey through Rod’s career over the last five decades – from humble beginnings to superstardom.

The second half is one big party and includes all Rod’s big hits such as Maggie May, Baby Jane, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, Sailing, Tonight’s The Night, The First Cut Is The Deepest and You’re In My Heart.

This authentic production, now in its fourth year, includes a stunning stage set, a spectacular light show, an impeccable live band and stage-wide projections.

The show is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Friday, July 12 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £23.70 from the box office on 0844 8542776 or online.