Rock & roll with West End smash-hit tribute to legends

A night of classic rock & roll comes to Lincoln this weekend in Be Bop A Lula.

This West End smash hit show presents a slice of rock & roll history, paying tribute to five giants of music – Eddie Cochran, Gene Vincent, Billy Fury, Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison.

In 1960, American rockers Eddie Cochran and Gene Vincent flew into the UK from the USA and were joined by British heart-throb Billy Fury for the UK’s very first multi-artist rock & roll tour.

Pete Tobit, producer of Be Bop A Lula, explained: “Reviewers were appalled by the on stage antics abut audiences screamed their approval and British youth culture was born.”

But the story didn’t end there.

Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison were also equally responsible for introducing rock & roll to the UK and Be Bop A Lula sees the music of these five legendary musicians brought together on stage, performed by incredible singers and a live band.

Pete continued: “Cochran’s legendary guitar riffs, Vincent’s menacingly moody stage presence, Fury’s smouldering looks and soaring vocals, Orbison’s perfect, lilting tones and Holly’s good-time rock & roll are all promised.

“Be Bop A Lula is a real doozer of a stage show.”

The show is at New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Sunday, July 28 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £24 and £22 on 01522 519999 or online.