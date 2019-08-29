Rock & roll with Be Bop-a-Lula at the Baths Hall

West End smash hit Be Bop A Lula, starring four giants of rock & roll - Eddie Cochran, Gene Vincent, Billy Fury and Buddy Holly - returns to Lincolnshire this autumn.

In 1960, American rockers Eddie and Gene flew in from the USA and were joined by British heartthrob Billy Fury for the UK's very first multi-artist rock & roll tour.

Reviewers were appalled by the on-stage antics and audiences screamed their approval.

Buddy Holly's live tours were equally responsible for introducing rock & roll to the UK.

This show sees the four acts combined on stage together for the first time.

Relive these seminal concerts in the company of incredible singers and a band tighter than a pair of your tightest drainpipe trousers.

From Cochran's legendary guitar riffs, Vincent's menacingly moody stage presence, Fury's smouldering looks and soaring vocals and Holly's good-time rock'n'roll anthems, Be Bop a Lula promises to be a real doozer of a stage show.

It is at The Baths Hall on Saturday, October 5.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8440444 or online here.