Rock out with the vampires in Lincoln

Critically acclaimed singer and show producer Steve Steinman returns to Lincoln this month with his rock-packed fun show Vampires Rock - Ghost Train.

Also known to Lincoln audiences for his production of Anything For Love – The Meat Loaf Story, and his original Vampires Rock show, Steve Steinman is now in his 18th year of touring the UK with his homage to some of the greatest rock anthems of all time.

Featuring more than 30 massive hits by the likes of Queen, AC/DC, Bonnie Tyler, Meat Loaf, Bon Jovi, Journey, Guns N’ Roses and many more, Vampires Rock stars an incredible cast of singers, dancers and musicians.

And with a tongue-in-cheek, laugh-out-loud storyline, combined with an incredible stage set, lighting and sound, this is a show like no other.

The show is in Lincoln on Thursday, January 30 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are from £30 on 01522 519999 or here.