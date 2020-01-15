Rock out to the sound of the greatest guitarists

Paying tribute to the greatest guitar heroes of all time, The Story of Guitar Heroes is at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this weekend.

The show has toured the UK for a number of years, playing across countless theatres, and has proven popular with not only guitarists and musicians of all abilities, but families of all ages too

The show moves swiftly through time from the 1950s, performing the music of artists such as Chuck Berry and Hank Marvin, right through history, paying tribute to legendary players including Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Brian May and Jimmy Page.

Using over 30 guitars to recreate the sound and ambiance of each guitar hero, the band play accurately and tastefully to suit each song as it was originally performed, spanning a spectrum of genres in the process.

The show is also enhanced with video screen technology.

The show is on Saturday, January 18 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £25 and £23 on 01522 519999 or here.

