Paying tribute to Queen and the West End musical We Will Rock You, One Vision are live in Gainsborough this week.

The show will feature all the of Queen's classic hits, many of them from We Will Rock You, including the title song of the West End show, We are the Champions, Under Pressure and One Vision.

The show is on Thursday, August 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £16 and £14 on 01427 676655 or online.