Rock out to classic hits of The Who in Gainsborough

Paying tribute to one of the greatest rock & roll bands of all time, Who’s Next are live in Gainsborough this weekend.

Expect to see Daltrey’s swinging microphone and gutsy vocals, Townshend’s trademark windmill guitar playing style. Entwistle’s ice cool virtuoso bass playing and Moon’s wildman antics, demolishing the drums like a man possessed.

Who’s Next wear period stage outfits and use authentic instruments to create the total The Who concert experience with all the biggest hits.

The show is on Saturday, July 27 at 7pm.

Tickets are £16 and £14 on 01427 676655 or online.