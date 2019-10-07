Roberta is back at the helm for My Fair Lady

Rehearsals are gathering momentum for Gilbert & Sullivan Performers (GASP) forthcoming production of My Fair Lady which is at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe at the end of the month.

Professional Producer Roberta Morrell has again been engaged and arrived two weeks ago to put through their paces as they prepare for the show.

Roberta was a member of the D’Oyly Carte Opera company in 1972, playing several principal roles with the famous company until its closure in 1982.

Since then, she has worked as a freelance performer and director and has more than 150 productions to her credit.

Based on George Bernard Shaw’s play Pygmalion, Lerner and Loewe’s popular musical My Fair Lady has been captivating audiences for over 60 years.

Originally starring Rex Harrison and Julie Andrews, the stage musical was made into a film with Audrey Hepburn and was widely acclaimed

Distinguished Professor and confirmed bachelor Henry Higgins makes a wager with his linguistic colleague Colonel Pickering that in six months he can pass off cockney flower girl Eliza Doolittle as a duchess at an embassy ball.

READ THIS: Strictly stars Gorka and Karen are heating things up in new show.

During that time Higgins bullies and cajoles her and Eliza learns how to speak English 'properly' and transforms into a lady respected and adored by all classes.

My Fair Lady features many famous songs including I Could Have Danced All Night, The Rain In Spain, I’m Getting Married In The Morning, On The Street Where You Live, The Ascot Gavotte and Wouldn’t It be Loverly and the GASP company will feature singers frrom across Lincolnshire, including Gainsborough and surrounding villages.

It is at the Plowright from October 29 to November 1 at 7.15pm, plus a matinee on Saturday, November 2 at 2.15pm.

Tickets are available on 0844 8542776 or online here.