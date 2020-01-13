Rob Chubby Brown live at the Baths Hall this week

Comedy legend Roy Chubby Brown returns to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this week for more of his near-the-knuckle humour.

After 50 years in show business, Chubby has proven himself time and time again.

Thirty different DVDs in 30 years, 2,000-plus live shows worldwide, four books, countless original songs and millions of fans are testimony to the fact he is one of Britain's most popular comedians.

Chubby may not be everyone’s cup of tea but a lot of people like tea.

As ever with Chubby's shows, if you're easily offended, please stay away.

He is is at the Baths Hall on Thursday, January 16 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are on 0844 8542776 or here.

Please note: This show is for over-18s only.

READ MORE: Jack Dee is Off The Telly and live in Lincolnshire this spring.