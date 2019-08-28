Rob Beckett announces Lincolnshire date for new UK tour

Comedian Rob Beckett returns to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next year with his new live show Wallop.

It’s been a busy few years for the 'mouth of the south' and he's not slowing down any time soon.

Host of BBC One’s All Together Now and team captain on Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats, he is also the star of BBC One’s Live At The Apollo, Would I Lie To You?, Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, BBC Two’s Mock The Week, ITV’s Play To The Whistle, ITV2’s Celebrity Juice and Sky’s A League of Their Own.

Now he is heading back on the road with his new stand-up show and will be at the Baths Hall on May 16 next year.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, September 30 on 0844 8440444 or online here.