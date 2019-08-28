Rob Beckett announces Lincolnshire date for new UK tour

Rob Beckett plays the Baths Hall next year.

Comedian Rob Beckett returns to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next year with his new live show Wallop.

It’s been a busy few years for the 'mouth of the south' and he's not slowing down any time soon.

Host of BBC One’s All Together Now and team captain on Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats, he is also the star of BBC One’s Live At The Apollo, Would I Lie To You?, Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, BBC Two’s Mock The Week, ITV’s Play To The Whistle, ITV2’s Celebrity Juice and Sky’s A League of Their Own.

Now he is heading back on the road with his new stand-up show and will be at the Baths Hall on May 16 next year.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, September 30 on 0844 8440444 or online here.