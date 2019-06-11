Roar-some family fun with Dinosaur World Live

Dinosaur World Live, the interactive children’s theatre show that brings dinosaurs to life on stage, visits the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this weekend.

Using stunning puppetry to bring remarkably life-like dinosaurs to the stage, Dinosaur World Live presents a host of impressive pre-historic creatures including Tyrannosaurus Rex, Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus and Triceratops.

The show introduces Miranda, daughter of paleontologists, who grew up surrounded by dinosaurs on a far-away island off the coast of South America.

Miranda has brought her prehistoric pals to Lincoln and would love you to meet them although watch out because some of these dinosaurs aren’t as docile as they seem.

Dinosaur World Live delivers an entertaining and educational live show that promises to delight the whole family.

Each performance is followed by a post-show meet and greet where audience members have the opportunity to meet some of the dinosaurs in person.

It is in Lincoln on Sunday, June 16 at 1pm and 3.30pm and Monday, June 17 at 10.30am.

Tickets are on 01522 519999 or online.