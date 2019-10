Indie five-piece Spector will play the 2Q Festival in Lincoln next month as part of their latest UK tour.

The band has just released its latest single, Half Life and will be in Lincoln for 2Q on November 9.

The festival will headlined by The Twang, Band of Skulls and The Futureheads and is based at the Engine Shed, but also takes in several other venues around the city.

