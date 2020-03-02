Rising comedy star Jayde Adams to perform at Lincoln's Engine Shed

The multi-award winning comedian Jayde Adams is performing her latest hit stand-up show The Ballad of Kylie Jenner’s Old Face at Lincoln’s Engine Shed later this month.

The performance of the show is on March 12 and it takes place as part of her debut UK tour. Comedy fans in the area won't want to miss seeing her in action.

Jayde Adams is the host of Channel 4’s brand-new high-concept food show Crazy Delicious and she released her debut stand-up special Serious Black Jumper on Amazon Prime in January, confirming her as one of the leading talents currently at work on the British stand-up comedy scene.

The Bristolian comic and actor has been described as “one of the most important comedy voices of her time” and her brand new show, which delves into what it means to be a feminist in the 21st century, received an impressive tally of 15 five and four star reviews at last year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

She is an increasingly familiar face on our TV screens thanks to her popular appearances on the likes of Roast Battle, Live At The Comedy Store, The Chris Ramsey Show and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, among many other well-known shows.

Ticket information for this performance of The Ballad Of Kylie Jenner's Old Face at Lincoln’s Engine Shed can be found by clicking here. In addition, you can also click here or click here for more stories.