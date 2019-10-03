Rip It Up in the 70s with an all-star cast next week

Rip It Up is back in Lincolnshire with a new cast, new show and a new decade - the 70s.

Join Olympic champion and Strictly Come Dancing star Louis Smith, former S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens, Pussycat Dolls and Dancing On Ice star Melody Thornton and Lee Ryan from pop favourites Blue for a groovy evening of singing and dancing at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on October 8.

The 1970s were when icons were born and people experimented with their sound, look and entire persona.

From somewhere in space landed David Bowie and Marc Bolan – two other-worldly angels at the forefront of glam rock.

READ THIS: Strictly star Giovanni Pernice is coming to Lincolnshire with new live show.

In New York and Miami disco was born, music went more soulful with the sounds from Philadelphia and the Eurovision Song contest made its greatest contribution to pop music with the birth of Abba.

Join the Rip It Up cast to celebrate these idols and more in this brand new show.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8440444 or online here.