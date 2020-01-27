Ride the ghost train for some rock classics in Lincoln

Steve Steinman returns to Lincoln this week with his rock-packed fun show Vampires Rock - Ghost Train.

Steve is now in his 18th year of touring the UK with his Vampires Rick shows - his homage to some of the greatest rock anthems of all time.

Featuring more than 30 massive hits by the likes of Queen, AC/DC, Bonnie Tyler, Meat Loaf, Bon Jovi, Journey, Guns N’ Roses and many more, Vampires Rock stars an incredible cast of singers, dancers and musicians.

And with a tongue-in-cheek, laugh-out-loud storyline, combined with an incredible stage set, lighting and sound, this is a show like no other.

The show is at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Thursday, January 30 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are from £30 on 01522 519999 or here.

