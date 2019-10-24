Psychic star Steve Holbrook live in Walkeringham this weekend

Regarded as one of the world’s best clairvoyant mediums, Steve Holbrook returns to Walkeringham with his UK tour, Psychic Vibration on the Medium Wave.

Join Steve as he explains how he hears the voices of people’s loved ones that have passed away.

His ability has taken him to theatres and hotels around the country, demonstrating his unique ability to act as a telephone exchange between this world and the spirit world.

His ability to give messages of re-assurance to people who have lost their loved ones, has been overwhelmingly witnessed by thousands over the years, and Steve says ‘it helps them understand that life continues, just simply in a different dimension’.

The show is at Walkeringham Village Hall on Saturday, October 26 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12.50 on 07789 176256 (limited seats available on the door).