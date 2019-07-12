Popular classical music festival starts in Gainsborough

This year’s Lincolnshire International Chamber Music Festival gets underway at Gainsborough Old Hall next week with a performance by clarinettist Andrew Marriner who will be playing with rising star cellist, Yoanna Prodanova and Alissa Firsova on piano.

The concert is on Wednesday, July 17 at 7.30pm.

Andrew Marriner

Yoanna Prodanova will take the stage again on Thursday, July 18 at Holy Trinity Collegiate Church in Tattershall for Bach’s fifth and sixth solo cello suites alongside Crumb and ‘Song of the Birds’ arranged by Casals.

This concert also starts at 7.30pm and tickets for both are on 01522 873894 or online.

Full details of the festival here.