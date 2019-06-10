Pop legend Leo Sayer live at the Baths Hall this week

Iconic soft-rock and disco star Leo Sayer brings his Just A Boy at 70 tour to Lincolnshire this week.

Now performing in what will be his sixth decade as a musician Leo has racked up 11 UK top ten singles, including two number ones with When I Need You and as featured vocalist on Meck’s Thunder In My Heart Again and six top UK albums, including a number one with his 1979 greatest hits album.

He has also had four US top ten singles and one US top ten album.

In addition, he was been awarded a Gold Badge of Merit and a Grammy Award in 1977 for You Make Me Feel Like Dancing, winning the award for Best Rhythm and Blues Song.

Not bad for a man who originally wanted to be a graphic designer before getting into music with David Courtney and Adam Faith.

Leo said: “I count myself very lucky to have a wonderful band at home in the UK.

“I always look forward to coming back to perform.

“From Soho to Brighton by way of Cornwall to Glasgow, I like searching out all the places I used to haunt and see if they’ve changed, many haven’t at all, under the surface.

“It’s going to be another great tour and I’m looking forward to the shows immensely.”

In addition to his UK tour, Leo also released his new album, Selfie, on April 26.

He is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Friday, June 14.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8542776 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk.