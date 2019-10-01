Pay What You Decide Festival is back at Lincoln Drill Hall

The Pay What You Decide Festival returns to Lincoln this month where audiences can book free tickets and pay what they decide across seven shows at the Drill Hall.

A number of unique and innovative performances will be available under the scheme to encourage people to try something new.

Seven shows, ranging from slapstick comedy to children’s shows, make up the festival, giving audiences plenty to choose from.

People can book tickets for free and pay what they think the performance was worth afterwards.

Shows in the festival include In the Spotlight: An Evening of Solo Performances on Tuesday, October 8 and Wednesday, October 9, in which twn University of Lincoln graduates will present individual solo performances to inspire laughter, tears and thought.

The award-winning Lincoln company Zest Theatre will present the exciting 360 degree theatre experience Youthquake on Thursday, October 10 and Friday, October 11.

The critically-acclaimed Soonchild comes to the venue on Sunday, Ocotber 13 using puppets, sign language and song to fill the stage.

Inspired by Charlie Chaplin’s original film, The Immigrant, a piece both hilarious and heartwarming in equal measure, is at the venue on Tuesday, October 15.

Strangeface Theatre presents The Hit on Wednesday, October 16, using exceptional puppetry to tell a bizarre and darkly comedic tale of a hitman in the US.

Be transported to the American dust bowl through puppetry and music on Tuesday October 22 as Bamboozle Theatre presents Pulse,

Bamboozle Theatre specialises in accessible work for disabled young people and this will be a relaxed performance, suitable for children with autism and disabilities.

Finally, experience the world of EPOQ, a live gaming experience, brought the stage by digital dance company Pell Ensemble in Upload/Unplug on Thursday, October 24.

Chris Kirkwood, chief executive at Lincoln Drill Hall, said: “Pay What You Decide is a fantastic opportunity for audiences of all kinds to experience a wide range of theatre and art.

"We’ve had a lot of success so far with the scheme, and we’re pleased to have it as a permanent part of the Drill Hall experience.

“Often, people are put off paying for performances that they aren’t familiar with so Pay What You Decide minimises that risk - and people are often blown away by the performances.

"It helps make theatre much more accessible, and ensures we can continue to bring unique performances to Lincoln and our audiences.

“This festival packs seven great shows in four weeks which you can book free of charge and pay what you like at the end of the show.

“Lincoln Drill Hall is all about community so we hope that we can continue to bring people together at our Pay What You Decide performances and encourage more interest in the arts.”

Lincoln Drill Hall first introduced Pay What You Decide for its autumn programme last year.

The growing popularity of the scheme encouraged the charity-owned arts centre to make it a permanent fixture.

All proceeds are split between the venue and performers who receive a guaranteed sum.

A Pay What You Decide Club has also been introduced for fans of the scheme.

People can get a loyalty card from the box office which will be stamped whenever they watch a Pay What You Decide performance.

After five stamps, a card holder will receive a free glass of wine.

Earlier this year, the venue launched its ‘Be a Brick’ campaign in response to a series of reductions in public funding.

The venue must raise £130,000 each year to ensure it can remain a vital community and arts space.

As part of this campaign, people can ‘buy a brick’ to give the charity-run arts centre their support for £10 or £50 per year.

Those who donate to the ‘Be a Brick’ campaign can leave a message on a colourful, smiling brick on a virtual wall explaining why they’re giving the Drill Hall their support.

More than £85,500 has been raised so far.

For more details about Pay What You Decide performances and ‘Be a Brick’, click here.