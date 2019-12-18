Paul McCartney tribute show coming to Lincoln

Celebrating the music of Sir Paul McCartney, McCartney – The Songbook, visits the New Theatre Royal Lincoln for one night only next month.

From the producers behind smash hit shows That’ll Be The Day and Walk Right Back, this new show features Joe Kane, who has not only performed at the Cavern Club and as part of the Bootleg Beatles, but who has also starred in the West End and UK touring production of Let It Be.

Fifty years on from the release of Sir Paul’s first solo album – the eponymous McCartney – comes a show celebrating the life and music of one half of arguably the greatest song-writing partnership of all time.

Following his prolific career, from The Beatles and beyond, this is the ultimate McCartney experience.

The features more than 40 monster hits including Band On The Run, Can’t Buy Me Love, Yesterday, Live and Let Die, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and Hey Jude and more.

It is in Lincoln on Saturday, January 11 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are from £24.50 on 01522 519999 or online here

