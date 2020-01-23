Paul McCaffrey is being a lemon in Lincoln

Award-winning comedian Paul McCaffrey brings his new live show Lemon to the Engine Shed in Lincoln this spring.

A former winner of the Latitude New Act of the Yearr, Paul is one of the most in-demand headliners at all the major UK comedy clubs and has performed seven critically-acclaimed Edinburgh shows, as well as major music festivals such as Reading, Leeds, V Festival, Bestival and Latitude.

In this new show, join Paul as he struggles to get to grips with being spied on by the Chinese through his new phone, married life and how he ruined his honeymoon, idiotic self-help books that keep getting recommended to him, and setting fire to his oven gloves.

He is an absolute lemon - but very funny.

Paul has recently appeared on major UK tours with Sean Lock and Kevin Bridges and has been the support act for Michael McIntyre, John Bishop and Lee Mack

On TV, he's been on Live at the Apollo (BBC1), Russell Howard's Good News (BBC2), Impractical Jokers (BBC3) and Stand-up Central (Comedy Central’).

He's also a radio regular, appearing on Russell Kane's Whistle-Stop Tour on Radio 2 and co-hosting Rock ‘n’ Roll Football on Absolute Radio, as well as being on talkSPORT’s The Warm Up with Matt Forde and co-hosting Radio X’s Britpopcast with George Lewis.

He is at the Engine Shed on April 19.

Tickets are £13 on 0871 2200260 or here.

