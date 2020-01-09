Panto fun for adults in Gainsborough with Peter Panties

With more farcical humour, over-the-top characters and more innuendo than you can shake a stick at, the Market Theatre Company lands in Gainsborough next week with its adult panto Peter Panties.

This year, JM Barrie's classic tale Peter Pan is getting the treatment as the cast of Nick Hooton, Pippa Johnson and Tilly Howes play an abundance of familiar (and not so familiar) pantomime characters.

Nick, who plays the dastardly Captain Hook said: "Peter Pan is such an amazing story with so many characters so it gives us a lot to play with.”

Pippa who plays Windy (Wendy in the original), amongst many others, added: "One of the things I love about our adult panto’s is we are constantly surprising audiences with where we take the original story and characters.”

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Thursday, January 16 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are from £17.50 on 01427 676655 or here.

Please note: This show is for over-16s only.