Original frontman Alan Williams heads Rubettes tribute show

The Rubettes featuring Alan Williams are live at the Plowright Theatre in Sunthorpe next month.

The show is a tribute the 70s stars, made extra special by having the band's original lead singer back at the helm.

As time goes by, top bands from the 60’s and 70’s witness, for a variety of reasons, some depletion of their original line up and with some to such an extent that they may now only boast one or even none of the bands original members.

But as nostalgia remains as compelling a form of entertainment as ever it becomes of no consequence to the multitudes of pop and rock fans who continue to flock in their thousands to

see and hear the somewhat diluted legends of their youth perpetuate those fanous hits for maybe just one more time.

One such band, the Rubettes, whose success years 1974 to 1977 brought forth several hit singles the most famous being Sugar Baby Love which was number one virtually worldwide.

At the end of the 70’s like many bands from that era The Rubettes thought they had eventually seen their day.

Instead, their music continues with their original lead vocalist Alan Williams, the voice of the Rubettes 70’s hits paying tribute to the legend of the iconic band that he once led.

And they will be at the Plowright on October 17 for an acoustic set, during which Alan will share memories and anecdotes of times gone by with associated rare songs and album tracks, some never before featured in concert, followed by all the Rubettes greatest hit’s in their most original form with legendary Gatsby suits and caps completing the experience.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8542776 or online here.