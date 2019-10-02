Mr Men and Little Miss show is coming to Lincolnshire

The premiere UK tour of the new show, Mr Men & Little Misses on Stage is at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this month.

Roger Hargreaves' much-loved children’s book series, bursts to life in a series of hilarious and colourful stories told through music and puppets designed and created by Paul Jomain, while Richard Lounds, Ashton Owen, Emily Vinnicombe and Em Watkins between them will play 16 of your favourite Mr Men and Little Miss characters.

Paul Jomain has worked extensively in puppet making for both television, film and theatre on projects for the Jim Henson company, The Hoobs, The Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy, Bunnytown, The Muppets, Avenue Q, ‘Monkey’ for the PG Tips commercials and a series of theatre shows for Peppa Pig to name but a few.

He’s currently working on a new pre-school children’s TV show called Monty & Co.

He said: “Making the Mr Men and Little Miss puppets was really special for me.

"I remember the Mr Men from my childhood and it was lovely to have the opportunity to create them for this show.

"If you ask me for a favourite it would have to be Mr Funny.”

For almost 50 years, Mr. Men and Little Misses have brought joy to millions of children all over the world through self-expression, colour, simplicity and humour.

Featuring Mr Bump, Little Miss Sunshine, Mr Tickle, Little Miss Inventor and many more, this new stage show will bring the stories to life in a series of hilarious, colourful and beautifully crafted stories.

It is at the Plowright Theatre on Monday, October 21 and Tuesday, October 22.

Tickets are available on 0844 8542776 or online here.