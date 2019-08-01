Moscow City Ballet is dancing back into Lincolnshire

The Moscow City Ballet returns to Lincolnshire next year with two spectacular performances of one of the most popular classical ballets, The Nutcracker, presented in classic Russian style with full orchestra.

The timeless story of Clara, who is whisked away on a fairy tale adventure by her Nutcracker Prince, is set to Tchaikovsky’s glorious score and offers an unmissable treat for the whole family.

Moscow City Ballet star Kseniya Stankevich.

This enchanting tale is an eternal seasonal favourite and the perfect introduction to Russian classical ballet.

Performances are at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on February 4 and 5 next year.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8542776 or online.