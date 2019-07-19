Morganway to play new Gainsborough date on tour

Morganway will return to Westview Live in Gainsborough this autumn on their new UK tour.

The rock/Americana six-piece have just released the video for their new single, I Want No Other Love, which is taken from their debut album to be released in August.

As well as their own headline dates, the band will also be supporting CC Smugglers on their UK tour.

The tour will continue to enhance the band’s growing reputation which has already seen them earn two British Country Music Awards nominations.

The Gainsborough show is on September 28 and tickets are available now online.