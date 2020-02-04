Mischievous Paul is headline act for comedy night in Kirton

The Funhouse Comedy Club returns to The George in Kirton-in-Lindsey this weekend for more fun and laughter.

Headlining the night will be the friendly and mischievous Paul McCaffrey, who has appeared on Live at The Apollo (BBC1), Impractical Jokers (BBC3) and Russell

Howard’s Good News (BBC2) and has supported Michael McIntyre, John Bishop and Lee Mack on tour.

With his spontaneous, exuberant accounts and genuine magnetism he captivates the crowd.

Supporting will be the effortlessly engaging Dominic Woodward, telling hilarious stories about his everyday life and bringing to life the quirky people he meets.

His insightful humorous observations and sharp material are delivered with a somewhat relaxed air.

Also appearing is the swift minded, silver-tongued Ryan McDonnell from Belfast.

Sometimes bizarre, often dark he’ll guide you on a unique journey through the world as he sees it.

All the time his candid tales and bold persona are drawing his audiences in.

Compere for the night will be the amiable and animated Spiky Mike.

The show is on Saturday, February 8 at 9pm.

Tickets are £10 here.

